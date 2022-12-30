Remembering Carment Tanti, vocalist of Maltese folk group The Greenfields | SBS Interview 2009
Photo: Joe Axiaq with Joe & Carmen Tanti
Published 30 December 2022 at 11:01pm
Source: SBS
Carmen Tanti, the vocalist of Maltese folk group The Greenfields, passed away at the age of 75 on 1 December 2022. Carmen was married to her co-singer husband Joe Tanti. It was the fusion of traditional type songs and contemporary folk that created a new Maltese sound that would define The Greenfields, as the folk group introducing modern folk music in Malta in the 1970’s. This is an interview conducted by Joe Axiaq with Joe and Carmen Tanti in August 2009.
