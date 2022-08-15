Unusual weather increases summer danger from snakes and spiders
Source: funnelweb spider donated to the Australian Reptile Park (AAP)
This summer, Australians are being warned to learn basic first aid response actions for snake and spider bites, because there will be more of them around due to weather conditions. Experts advise on what to do and what not to do, and how to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous slithery serpents and eight-legged creatures over the next couple of months.
