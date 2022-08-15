Victoria doctors say - wear a mask!
People wearing face masks are seen in Melbourne, Sunday, August 29, 2021.Victoria has recorded 92 new cases of locally acquired Covid19 in the past 24 hours. Source: (AAP Image/James Ross)
The Victorian branch of the Australian Medical Association is calling on people to wear masks as the health systems struggles to cope demand. The AMA says wearing a face covering is a simple way to protect yourself and others as cases of COVID and influenza continue to rise.
