Victoria doctors say - wear a mask!

People wearing face masks

People wearing face masks are seen in Melbourne, Sunday, August 29, 2021.Victoria has recorded 92 new cases of locally acquired Covid19 in the past 24 hours. Source: (AAP Image/James Ross)

The Victorian branch of the Australian Medical Association is calling on people to wear masks as the health systems struggles to cope demand. The AMA says wearing a face covering is a simple way to protect yourself and others as cases of COVID and influenza continue to rise.

