What’s on in Victoria and New South Wales

remi-walle-UOwvwZ9Dy6w-unsplash.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Maltese Community in Australia - Calendar of events and activities in Victoria and New South Wales. Notices to be included in this weekly review should be emailed to: joe.axiaq@sbs.com.au

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Maltese News - Telescope - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 06.10.23

IMG_2505.JPG

SBS - Maltese Program | 06 October 2023 - 12pm

andraz-lazic-lcirqLKB8B4-unsplash.jpg

Driving licence racket revealed by the Times of Malta

R2R PODCAST GFX WOMAN ABORIGINAL FLAG_RED.jpg

Australian Indigenous Voice referendum | The arguments for and against