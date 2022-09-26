WHO declares end in sight for COVID-19 pandemic

Medical staff conduct nucleic acid samples for residents at a nucleic acid sampling site in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, Sept 15, 2022. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA) Credit: Costfoto/Sipa USA
Published 27 September 2022 at 9:19am
By Gloria Kalache, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
The World Health Organisation has declared the end is in sight for the covid pandemic, but is urging countries to keep up their efforts against the virus, as death rates globally decline. While the announcement has been seen as positive by some, there is concern among others, including the AMA, that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.
