Why is Pfizer's rollout of its anti-COVID pill so slow?

Phizer tablet

In this photo provided by Pfizer, a lab technician visually inspects Paxlovid tablet samples in Freiburg, Germany in December 2021. Source: (Pfizer via AP)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid was the first pill authorized in the U-S to treat coronavirus. But since its approval, there have been questions as to why it takes so long to make. While the time frame to make the pill isn't unusual, some are wondering if supplies will improve.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

luke-tanis--3QDrA2JLXk-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 28.09.23

Mons Giuseppe De Piro.jpg

Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | his last hours before his death

6 SBS Radio Ahbarijiet bil-Malti.jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 26.09.23

Malt Prog with Day & time cropped.jpg

SBS - Maltese Program | 26 September 2023 - 12pm