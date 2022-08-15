Why is Pfizer's rollout of its anti-COVID pill so slow?
In this photo provided by Pfizer, a lab technician visually inspects Paxlovid tablet samples in Freiburg, Germany in December 2021. Source: (Pfizer via AP)
Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid was the first pill authorized in the U-S to treat coronavirus. But since its approval, there have been questions as to why it takes so long to make. While the time frame to make the pill isn't unusual, some are wondering if supplies will improve.
