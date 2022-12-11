Survey finds added sugar in most packaged foods

A generic image of sugar cubes in Brisbane, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE
Published 11 December 2022 at 2:29pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Do you find it hard to decode food nutritional labels? A new report shows two-thirds of all packaged foods on supermarket shelves contain added sugars, making it hard for consumers to make healthy choices.
Published 11 December 2022 at 2:29pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share