SBS Maltese

Survey finds added sugar in most packaged foods

SUGAR STOCK

A generic image of sugar cubes in Brisbane, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE

Published 11 December 2022 at 2:29pm
Do you find it hard to decode food nutritional labels? A new report shows two-thirds of all packaged foods on supermarket shelves contain added sugars, making it hard for consumers to make healthy choices.

