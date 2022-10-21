SBS bil-Malti

Joseph Calleja – It-Tenur Malti għal żjara fl-Awstralja

SBS bil-Malti

DSC9688-scaled.jpg

Joseph Calleja

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2022 at 6:57pm, updated 4 hours ago at 7:14pm
By Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS

It-tenur Malti Jospeh Calleja għadu kemm wasal l-Awstralja għal serje ta’ kunċerti fl-ibliet ewlenin madwar l-Awstralja. Huwa jitkellem ma’ Joe Axiaq dwar din iż-żjara tiegħu fl-Awstralja u l-ħerqa li jiltaqa’ mal-Maltin waqt il-kunċerti tiegħu.

Published 21 October 2022 at 6:57pm, updated 4 hours ago at 7:14pm
By Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Australia and New Zealand tour October and November 2022:

Sydney
City Recital Hall

Advertisement
Monday 24th October 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia

Auckland, New Zealand
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre

Thursday 27th October 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with New Zealand Opera

Adelaide
Adelaide Town Hall

Saturday 29th October 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with State Opera South Australia

Melbourne
Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Monday 31st October 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia

Brisbane
Concert Hall, Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Thursday 3rd November 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Queensland


Perth
Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 5th November 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with West Australian Opera
Share

Latest podcast episodes

World - Maltese Ahbarijiet.jpg

SBS Radio | Aħbarijiet bil-Malti: 21/10/22

matt-quinn-Q6-jv031muY-unsplash.jpg

L-effetti tal-popolazzjoni tikber f’pajjiżi kbar u żgħar | Victor Vella

6 SBS Radio Ahbarijiet bil-Malti.jpg

SBS Radio | Aħbarijiet bil-Malti: 18/10/22

andreas-brun-o-MSYivHMP8-unsplash.jpg

Kif nieħdu ħsieb il-pjanti u l-ġonna wara x-xita qawwija