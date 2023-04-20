Maltese: The Ode of Remembrance

SBS Web Banner The Ode (LTR).jpg

An Australian Light Horseman collecting poppies in Palestine during the First World War. Credit: Australian War Memorial P0361.046

The Ode of Remembrance is a poem that is commonly recited at Anzac Day services to commemorate wartime sacrifice. In collaboration with the Australian War Memorial, SBS presents the Ode of Remembrance in 45 languages.

On Anzac Day, Australians across the country commemorate those who served, fought and perished in the Australian and New Zealand forces. Over time, the significance of the day has extended to those who were on the opposite side of the battles.

Here is the Ode of Remembrance in Maltese:

Ma jixjiħux, bħalna li tħallejna nixjieħu;

L-età ma tgħejjimhomx, lanqas is-snin ma jikkundannawhom.

Ma nżul ix-xemx u filgħodu

Niftakru fihom.
Roll of Honour Australian War Memorial
Roll of Honour Australian War Memorial Credit: Fiona Silsby for AWM 2016.8.157.4
For more information on Australia's Anzac Day traditions, visit the  
Australian War Memorial.

ANZAC Day Ode of Remembrance - Mixed 280323a - English.mp3 image

English: The Ode of Remembrance

17/04/202300:33
Settlement Guide: what does ANZAC Day mean to migrants?

Settlement Guide: The cultural diversity of Australia’s Anzacs

