Maltese: The Ode of Remembrance

On Anzac Day, Australians across the country commemorate those who served, fought and perished in the Australian and New Zealand forces. Over time, the significance of the day has extended to those who were on the opposite side of the battles.





Here is the Ode of Remembrance in Maltese:





Ma jixjiħux, bħalna li tħallejna nixjieħu;





L-età ma tgħejjimhomx, lanqas is-snin ma jikkundannawhom.





Ma nżul ix-xemx u filgħodu





Niftakru fihom.



Roll of Honour Australian War Memorial Credit: Fiona Silsby for AWM 2016.8.157.4


