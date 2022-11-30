SBS Mongolian

Оршин суух хөтөч: Автралид аалз, могойнд хазуулбал яах ёстой вэ

Even for suspected snakebites, you must seek immediate medical attention. Credit: Getty Images/Nigel Killeen

Published 30 November 2022 at 9:52pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Claudiana Blanco
Source: SBS
Австралид олон төрлийн хорт амьтан, шавж байдаг. Могой, аалзанд хазуулсан үед хортой, хоргүйгээс үл хамааран анхны тусламж үзүүлэх хэрэгтэй. Та юу хийх ёстой, юу хийж болохгүй талаарх мэргэжлийн хүмүүсийн зөвлөгөөг эндээс сонсоорой.

Research has disproved previous concerns about redback spider bites. Although they contain venom, effects take hours to develop and do not require medical treatment, unless there are signs of infection or aggravated symptoms. Credit: Getty Images/Jenny Dettrick

“Snakes have very little reason to go into people's houses.” Professional snake catcher Gianni Hodgson says 90% of the calls he gets are for snake removals from a backyard. Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Balcombe / EyeEm
Spider bites (other than the funnel-web) can be so delicate that people don’t feel it until later, Dr Roberts says. Credit: Getty Images/Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography

Funnel-web spiders are found around Sydney and the east coast. Other big black spiders are found Australia-wide. Credit: Getty Images/Image Created by James van den Broek
ДЭМ #2| Австралид амьдарч, ажиллахад хэрэгтэй ID-г яаж авах вэ

A pressure immobilisation bandage, not a tourniquet, is used for funnel-web spider bites as well as venomous snakebites to stop the venom circulation in the body. Credit: Getty Images/Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer
Snakes | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Spiders | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Who to call if bitten

  • If unsure what to do after a spider bite, call the nationwide Poisons Information centre helpline on 13 11 26.
  • For all snakebites and any case of emergency, call triple zero (000).
  • If you are far from a hospital, you can call the Royal Flying Doctor Service on 1300 My RFDS (1300 69 7337). 
Оршин суух хөтөч: Австралид бэлгийн боловсролыг хэрхэн олгодог вэ

