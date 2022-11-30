Оршин суух хөтөч: Автралид аалз, могойнд хазуулбал яах ёстой вэ

Research has disproved previous concerns about redback spider bites. Although they contain venom, effects take hours to develop and do not require medical treatment, unless there are signs of infection or aggravated symptoms. Credit: Getty Images/Jenny Dettrick
“Snakes have very little reason to go into people's houses.” Professional snake catcher Gianni Hodgson says 90% of the calls he gets are for snake removals from a backyard. Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Balcombe / EyeEm
Spider bites (other than the funnel-web) can be so delicate that people don’t feel it until later, Dr Roberts says. Credit: Getty Images/Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography
Funnel-web spiders are found around Sydney and the east coast. Other big black spiders are found Australia-wide. Credit: Getty Images/Image Created by James van den Broek
A pressure immobilisation bandage, not a tourniquet, is used for funnel-web spider bites as well as venomous snakebites to stop the venom circulation in the body. Credit: Getty Images/Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer
Who to call if bitten
- If unsure what to do after a spider bite, call the nationwide Poisons Information centre helpline on 13 11 26.
- For all snakebites and any case of emergency, call triple zero (000).
- If you are far from a hospital, you can call the Royal Flying Doctor Service on 1300 My RFDS (1300 69 7337).