Оршин суух хөтөч: Австралид хэвлэл мэдээллийн байгууллага яаж ажилладаг вэ

SBS and ABC

The ABC and the SBS are Australia's national public broadcasters. Credit: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Published 15 November 2022 at 1:35pm, updated 15 November 2022 at 2:26pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Undrakhbayar Jargalsaikhan
Source: SBS
Хэвлэлийн эрх чөлөө, олон талт байдал нь эрүүл ардчиллын чухал шинж юм. Иргэд, сэтгүүлчид засгийн газрын хөндлөнгийн оролцоогүйгээр үзэл бодлоо илэрхийлэх, мэдээлэл олж авах, нийтлэх эрх мэдэлтэй байдаг. Хэвлэлийн эрх чөлөөг Үндсэн хуулиар баталгаажуулаагүй ч Австрали улс дэлхийн хэвлэлийн эрх чөлөөний индексээр эхний 40 орны тоонд багтдаг. Тэгвэл ардчилсан нийгэмд хэвлэл мэдээллийн хэрэгсэл ямар үүрэгтэй вэ? Австрали дахь арилжааны хэвлэл мэдээллийн хэрэгсэл болон олон нийтийн санхүүжилттэй өргөн нэвтрүүлэгчид юугаараа ялгаатай вэ?

Cameramen During Event
Credit: Sompong Sriphet / EyeEm/Getty Images
SBS and ABC
Credit: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ABC
Gaven Morris w intro image

Full interview with Gaven Morris, former Director of News, Analysis and Investigations at the ABC.

05:17
Ventana Fiesta
SBS Radio has close ties to the migrant communities living in Australia. Source: SBS
NITV Radio
SBS Radio started broadcasting in eight languages in 1975, and now airs original programming in more than 60 languages. Source: SBS
IN-DEPTH: LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SBS
David Hua for Transcript image

Full Interview with David Hua, Director of SBS's Audio and Language Content Division

13:27
mongolian-0609-sg-antenatal-done.mp3 image

ОРШИН СУУХ ХӨТӨЧ: Жирэмсний эрт үеийн хяналт яагаад чухал вэ

SBS Mongolian

05/09/202206:54
