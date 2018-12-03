ОРШИН СУУХ ХӨТӨЧ: Австралийн далайн эргийн аминд хүрч болох аюулууд

Австралийн далайн эрэгт ямар аюул байж болох вэ гэж бодоход хамгийн түрүүнд акул санаанд ордог. Жилд дунджаар нэг хүн акулд бариулж амиа алдсан байхад энэ хугацаанд 122 хүн эрэг орчмын усанд живж нас бардаг ажээ. Тэдний 25 хувь нь аюултай урсацын улмаас амиа алдсан байна. Тэгвэл Rip current гэж чухам юуг хэлж байгааг эндээс сонсоорой. Хаана, хэзээ усанд сэлэхээ мэддэг байх нь далайн эргийн аюулаас хамгаалах сайн хамгаалалт юм.

Key Points
  • Rip currents гэж юу вэ
  • Шар, улаан тугны хооронд сэлэх нь хамгийн аюулгүй бүс юм.
  • Акулын заналхийлэл хаа сайгүй бий. Гэхдээ хамгаалах боломж бий.
  • Далайн эргийн аюулаас хамгаалах олон төрлийн АПП-ууд байдаг.

If you do get caught in a rip:
  • Stay calm and conserve your energy 
  • Raise your arm and call out for help 
  • Float with the current – it could return you to a shallow sandbank 
  • Swim parallel to the beach or towards the breaking waves to escape the rip. 
But the best advice is to swim where it’s safe.
Танд хэрэгтэй АПП-ууд:

Оршин суух хөтөч: Австралийн Усны Аюулгүй Байдал

SBS Mongolian

03/12/201808:45
