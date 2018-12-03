ОРШИН СУУХ ХӨТӨЧ: Австралийн далайн эргийн аминд хүрч болох аюулууд

Key Points
- Rip currents гэж юу вэ
- Шар, улаан тугны хооронд сэлэх нь хамгийн аюулгүй бүс юм.
- Акулын заналхийлэл хаа сайгүй бий. Гэхдээ хамгаалах боломж бий.
- Далайн эргийн аюулаас хамгаалах олон төрлийн АПП-ууд байдаг.
If you do get caught in a rip:
- Stay calm and conserve your energy
- Raise your arm and call out for help
- Float with the current – it could return you to a shallow sandbank
- Swim parallel to the beach or towards the breaking waves to escape the rip.
But the best advice is to swim where it’s safe.
Танд хэрэгтэй АПП-ууд:
Оршин суух хөтөч: Австралийн Усны Аюулгүй Байдал
SBS Mongolian
03/12/201808:45