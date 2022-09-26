SBS Mongolian

Австралид 18 нас хүрэхэд та юу мэдэх ёстой вэ

For many in Australia, turning 18 coincides with the end of formal schooling. Credit: Getty Images/FatCamera

Published 26 September 2022 at 12:50pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Undrakhbayar Jargalsaikhan
Австралид 18 нас хүрмэгц хуулийн дагуу насанд хүрсэн иргэн хэмээн тооцогддог. Тэгвэл насанд хүрч байгаа "шинэ" хүн, тэдний эцэг, эхийн хувьд ямар өөрчлөлт, амьдралын ямар шинэ эхлэл болох тухайд ярилцлаа.

Young people aged 16 to 24 doinga full time Australian Apprenticeship may be eligible for Youth Allowance. Credit: Getty Images/JohnnyGreig

Танд дэмжлэг хэрэгтэй бол дараах байгууллагуудын цахим хаягаас мэдээлэл авч, хүсэлт гаргаарай.

  • Resources outlining the rights of young adults can be accessed via
    Legal Aid Commissions in each state and territory.
  • Some states have specific youth Legal Services including
    Western Australia
    ,
    Victoria,
    the
    ACT
    and
    Queensland
    .  
  • For nationwide factsheets on legal problems and advice for young people visit the
    Youth Law Australia website
    .  
  • Parents can find information about how the law applies to children on Australia’s government-funded online parenting resource,
    Raising Children Network
  • For free phone and online counselling to young people aged 5 – 25, call
    Kids Helpline
    on 1800 55 1800. 
    Өмнөх дугаарт:
    Австралид амьдардаг цагаач эмэгтэйчүүд жирэмсний хяналтад хожуу ордог тухай судалгааны дүн гарчээ. Эх болон урагт эрт үеийн жирэмсний хяналт хамгийн чухал хэмээн мэргэжилтнүүд зөвлөж байна.

    05/09/202206:54
