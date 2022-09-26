Австралид 18 нас хүрэхэд та юу мэдэх ёстой вэ

Young people aged 16 to 24 doinga full time Australian Apprenticeship may be eligible for Youth Allowance. Credit: Getty Images/JohnnyGreig

Танд дэмжлэг хэрэгтэй бол дараах байгууллагуудын цахим хаягаас мэдээлэл авч, хүсэлт гаргаарай.

Resources outlining the rights of young adults can be accessed via Legal Aid Commissions in each state and territory.

Some states have specific youth Legal Services including Western Australia , Victoria, the ACT and Queensland .

For nationwide factsheets on legal problems and advice for young people visit the Youth Law Australia website .

Parents can find information about how the law applies to children on Australia’s government-funded online parenting resource, Raising Children Network .