Оршин суух хөтөч: Ахмадын асрах газарт та ямар эрхтэй вэ|Гомдлоо хэрхэн гаргах вэ

senior woman.jpg

The Charter of Aged Care Rights (the Charter) is a requirement of the Aged Care Act 1997, and its latest version came into effect in 2019. Credit: Getty Images/ThanasisZovoilis

Published 6 December 2022 at 1:25pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Claudianna Blanco
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ахмадууд гомдол гаргах нь ховор. Учир нь тэд асуудал үүсгэгч болж харагдахаас эмээдэг. Мөн Англиас өөр хэлээр ярьдаг хүмүүс гомдлоо илэрхийлэхэд илүү хэцүү байдаг ажээ. Гэхдээ тэд гомдол гаргах, хүндүүлэх, орчуулагч авах бүрэн эрхтэй гэдгээ сайн мэддэггүй ажээ.

Available in other languages

elderly hands on walker.jpg
Having your identity, culture and diversity valued and supported is one of the fundamental 14 aged care rights recognised in the Charter. Credit: Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan
nursing home food.jpg
Not being offered culturally appropriate food choices as a nursing home resident is a valid concern that can be raised with the provider, says Mr Gear. Credit: Getty Images/Richard Bailey

Та ахмадын тусламж үйлчилгээний чанар, аюулгүй байдлын комисстой холбогдохыг хүсвэл:

Өмнөх дугаарт:

Оршин суух хөтөч: Оршин суух хөтөч: Онлайн залиланд өртөхөөс хэрхэн сэргийлэх вэ?

