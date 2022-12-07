Rebuilding Indigenous superhero's 'cuzmobile' becomes an engine room for upskilling

Highlights Ten First Nations students are rebuilding the 1960s S Series Valiant

The 'cuzmobile' was fictional superhero Cuz Congress' way to get around on the small screen from the 1980s

The group is part of a Charles Darwin University automotive training initiative

As part of a Charles Darwin University (CDU) automotive engineering program, students from First Nations communities are stripping back and rebuilding the engine and transmission of the 'cuzmobile' - a 1960s S Series Valiant once driven by fictional Aboriginal superhero Cuz Congress.





Cuz was the star of a short film that proved a hit with communities around Alice Springs from the 1980s.





The tree-planting superhero spread the word of resilience, good health and hope throughout Central Australia.









The students from Yirara College are supported by CDU automotive staff and apprentice students enrolled in the VET Automotive Certificate III.





It's hoped that the car rebuild - taking place in Alice Springs - will be completed in time for the Red Centre Nats 2023 parade in September.





The group is part of the vocational stream at Yirara College's Clontarf program, which works to improve educational opportunities and outcomes for young Indigenous students.





CDU Lecturer Shane Gaghan said all participants come away with a Certificate I or II which would give them the core safety units to be able to operate in any workshop.



L to R - First Nations Yirara College students Tenace Mulholland, Leyton Anderson and Jadekiyah Evans.



“We find that they are very multi-skilled. Coming from various communities, they sometimes have language barriers, but, in the workshop, they shine like you would not believe,” Mr Gaghan said.





“Putting smiles on the faces of students is another important outcome."



The skills training helps to build confidence, and a sense of pride and achievement in reviving the Cuz Congress car. Shane Gaghan

The students hail from First Nations communities including Yuendumu, Papunya, Elliot, Kalkarinji and Borroloola.





Tenace Mulholland, 15, is from Borroloola, 50km upstream from the Gulf of Carpentaria.





"I was introduced to fixing cars by my dad and grandad," he said.





“Sometimes I just do it for fun."





When the car had been stripped back, the motor had been so badly rusted that one of the pistons was stuck in place, said fellow student Leyton Anderson.





“Now it all looks brand new and as if it has just come out of a car showroom! Hopefully, we’ll get to reassemble it this term.





“It’s still in good condition and we want to get the seats and dashboards renewed as well.”





Mr Mulholland's favourite part of the program had been meeting Mr Gaghan and the others and "...fitting in really quick and feeling comfortable."



I’m thinking about coming back and doing an apprenticeship. Tenace Mulholland

Mr Gaghan said the cohort attended the workshop once or twice a week to work on the car and attend classes.





“At the moment, they’re trying to rebuild and restore the engine and the transmission of the Cuz vehicle so we can have our end goal of it being featured in the parade for the Red Centre Nats 2023 in Alice Springs," Mr Gaghan said.



"Cuz Congress was a superhero in a documentary a long time ago so the car means a lot to some of the Elders and locals around here who know the car and know the story.





"It’s a really proud thing for the younger people to be involved in for themselves and their families."





He said the car was so old and rare that some of the parts were no longer available. In such cases, the crew was making the parts themselves.





“We find these guys go on to get apprenticeships and even own their own businesses to employ the apprentices of the future,” Mr Gaghan said.





“Local students for local jobs, that’s what we’re all about.”

