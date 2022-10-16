A new beer brewed with bush tucker to be enjoyed guilt-free

Sobah is an Indigenous owned brewer of Australia’s first non-alcoholic craft beer that also blends native ingredients. The company is one of the revelations of Indigenous Business Month 2022.





In a conversation with NITV Radio, Gamilaraay man and psychologist Dr Clinton Schultz co-founder of Sobah explained that the idea to create this non-alcoholic beer was driven by his desire, as a dad, to be able to enjoy an adult beverage at any time while sustaining a healthy and responsible lifestyle.



"Sobah is a beer that can be enjoyed at any time while sustaining a healthy and responsible lifestyle," Dr Clinton Schultz. Credit: Brooke Darling/Brooke Darling Dr Schultz also stressed that Sobah is founded on the principles and philosophies of Gamilaraay lore.





“I’m a very proud Gamilaraay man; if I was going to go into a business like this, I wanted to ensure that it was done very much aligned with our ways of knowing and being, our Gamilaraay Lore ‘dhiriya Gamil’” – Dr Clinton Schultz said.



