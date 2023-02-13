Aaron Fa’aoso on who is best to drive First Nations narratives in the Australian media landscape
Aaron Fa'aoso is an Australian actor, screenwriter and producer Source: Supplied
“For us First Nations practitioners who have come in as either actors or producers, and writers; we now have a platform that we are able to create projects for, create series whether they be documentary series, children’s series, or even in the drama space. And politically, when we talk about Treaty and Voice being established… NITV will play an important part in rolling out that messaging.” - Aaron Fa’aoso
