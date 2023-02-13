Aaron Fa’aoso on who is best to drive First Nations narratives in the Australian media landscape

Aaron Fa'Aoso

Aaron Fa'aoso is an Australian actor, screenwriter and producer Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

“For us First Nations practitioners who have come in as either actors or producers, and writers; we now have a platform that we are able to create projects for, create series whether they be documentary series, children’s series, or even in the drama space. And politically, when we talk about Treaty and Voice being established… NITV will play an important part in rolling out that messaging.” - Aaron Fa’aoso




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 13/02/2023

Aboriginal leader and Senator Pat Dodson

NITV Radio - News 13/02/2023

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 10/02/2023

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has confirmed her unvaccinated sister has become unwell with COVID-19

NITV Radio - News 10/02/2023