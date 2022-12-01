SBS NITV Radio

Alice Springs students set to restore the first Aboriginal superhero’s car to its former glory

L to R - First Nations Yirara College students Tenace Mulholland, Leyton Anderson and Jadekiyah Evans.

Published 1 December 2022 at 2:13pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Tenace Mulholland (15) and Leyton Anderson (15) share their story on how they embarked on the project to restore the first Aboriginal superhero’s car, and the significance of this endeavour for their automotive skills and workplace credentials.

