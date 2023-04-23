ANZAC Day a way to reconnect with First Nations contributions to the ADF

Based in Darwin, Lieutenant Colonel Hall and Corporal Haywood are attached to the Regional Force Surveillance Group (RFSG), which is comprised of three regiments spanning northern Australia - Pilbara, North Force and the 51st Batallion.





The regiments account for 52 per cent of Australia's land mass and around 40 per cent of soldiers, Ms Hall says.





Her role is also to liaise with members of the more than 250 Indigenous groups which live within the region to ensure that any Defence Force activity has minimal impact on their lives.





Both women say joining the ADF offered Indigenous people an exciting opportunity to protect the land they live on while experiencing adventure outside of the everyday.





Ms Haywood said First Nations soldiers used their knowledge of the land to conduct stealth patrols, detect hostiles and report back to the ADF or relevant government agencies.





Ms Hall said the 2021 Census had shown that one in five Australians had either a past or current family member who had served in the ADF.





"For First Nations people, it's one in two so it's really important that when we're thinking about ANZAC Day and any campaign since Federation, you have First Nations' representation there," she said.





Both officers said they were very pleased with the Australian War Memorial's ongoing research into the contributions to the ADF by First Nations people.



ANZAC Day is a time for reflection and also reconnection with those stories and being proud of them. Lieutenant Colonel Eileen-Joan Hart

Australian Army Lieutenant Colonel Eileen-Joan Hall (centre front) is an Australian Defence Force Command Cultural Advisor. She is seen here with Private Dalas Walker (back left) and Private Shinane Doughboy from 51st Battalion, Far North Queensland Regiment at Wujal Wujal, Queensland. Credit: LCPL Steven Brockway LTC Hall said the research had uncovered the story of First Nations brothers Norman and Charlie Baird who trained in Egypt with the ADF then went on to fight in the trenches on the Western Front during World War I.





Both survived the war and returned to their community, she said.



I'm passionate about ANZAC Day because it's an opportunity to re-connect. What you leave behind - your legacy - is what you give. Lieutenant Colonel Eileen-Joan Hall

CPL Haywood said she was very inspired by Lieutenant Colonal Hall, who was one of the most senior Indigenous female soldiers in the ADF.





She recently published her autobiography entitled "Warriors: An Aboriginal Woman's Life".





"She's such an inspiration to me and to the younger generation. Even when we're out of unform, we're still family," she said.





LTC Hall said her journey to enlisting began when she was CEO of Wujal Wujal shire council in northern Queensland.



Trent Lee of the Larrakia Nation cleanses the new North West Mobile Force Headquarters with smoke at Larrakia Barracks, Darwin, Northern Territory. Credit: POIS Peter Thompson "Our community was struggling, particularly with family violence," she said.





"51st Batallion camped overnight on its way to Hope Vale and Cooktown and I invited them to come and meet with Council.



I didn't realise that our community women elders had been praying for them to help our community. Lieutenant-Colonel Eileen-Joan Hall