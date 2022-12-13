As NITV turns 10, Aunty Dot West reflects on the journey traveled and the role of First Nations media
Indigenous Australian screenwriter, Dot West is a long-time advocate for First Nations voices and inclusion in media
Published 13 December 2022 at 6:59pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
In a speech delivered at the Truth Tellers Global Indigenous panel discussion -one of the events marking NITV’s tenth anniversary - Noongar Elder Dot West OAM, a leading advocate for the inclusion of First Nations voices in the media, reflects on NITV’s achievements in the past decade, the role of First Nations media looking into the future.
