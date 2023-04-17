Aunty Geraldine Atkinson: urging community to nominate, participate in First Peoples' Assembly elections

Aunty Geraldine Atkinson, Co-chair of the inaugural and outgoing First Peoples Assembly says that First Nations people in Victoria have a unique opportunity to choose members of the second term of the Assembly , the democratic voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the journey to Treaty in Victoria.





“This is it! We’ve been fighting for this for generations. All our work has led to this moment where Treaty is finally within our reach. Now we need all mob to get behind the Assembly Elections. Enrol with us, nominate if you’re keen, and most importantly, vote. Every vote counts and everyone is invited to be part of this shared journey,” Aunty Geraldine said.