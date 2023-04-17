Aunty Geraldine Atkinson: urging community to nominate, participate in First Peoples' Assembly elections

Co-chair of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria, Auntie Geraldine Atkinson.

Co-chair of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria, Auntie Geraldine Atkinson. Source: AAP / AAP/James Ross

Nominations for Traditional Owners of Country in Victoria to stand as candidates for the second term of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria have opened (from the 3rd of April to the 24th of April), with elections scheduled to take place between the 13th of May and the 3rd of June.

Aunty Geraldine Atkinson, Co-chair of the inaugural and outgoing First Peoples Assembly says that First Nations people in Victoria have a unique opportunity
to choose members of the second term of the Assembly
, the democratic voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the journey to Treaty in Victoria.

“This is it! We’ve been fighting for this for generations. All our work has led to this moment where Treaty is finally within our reach. Now we need all mob to get behind the Assembly Elections. Enrol with us, nominate if you’re keen, and most importantly, vote. Every vote counts and everyone is invited to be part of this shared journey,” Aunty Geraldine said.
