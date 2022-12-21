SBS NITV Radio

Aunty Rhoda Roberts remembers the journey traveled as NITV celebrates its tenth anniversary

Rhoda Roberts outside the Sydney Opera House.

Aunty Rhoda Roberts AO Source: AAP

Published 21 December 2022 at 3:12pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Bertrand Tungandame
Aunty Rhoda Roberts was a staunch advocate for the establishment of an Indigenous TV channel long before NITV was established. She would go on to co-host the l NITV’s launch event on the 12/12/2012. Ten years since that historic moment Aunty Rhoda remembers the journey travelled so far and the tremendous achievements.

