Aunty Rhoda Roberts remembers the journey traveled as NITV celebrates its tenth anniversary
Aunty Rhoda Roberts AO Source: AAP
Published 21 December 2022 at 3:12pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Aunty Rhoda Roberts was a staunch advocate for the establishment of an Indigenous TV channel long before NITV was established. She would go on to co-host the l NITV’s launch event on the 12/12/2012. Ten years since that historic moment Aunty Rhoda remembers the journey travelled so far and the tremendous achievements.
