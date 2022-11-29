Aurora increases its impact in Indigenous education with new merger

" The merger is a reflection of a collective goal of Indigenous leadership in education." - Leila Smith (CEO Aurora Education Foundation) Credit: Aurora Education Foundation
Published 30 November 2022 at 9:37am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Aurora Education Foundation and Roberta Sykes Indigenous Education Foundation (RSIEF) have merged; with all RSIEF’s suite of programs being integrated under the Aurora umbrella.
