Aurora increases its impact in Indigenous education with new merger

Leila Smith - CEO Aurora Education Foundation

" The merger is a reflection of a collective goal of Indigenous leadership in education." - Leila Smith (CEO Aurora Education Foundation) Credit: Aurora Education Foundation

Published 30 November 2022 at 9:37am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Aurora Education Foundation and Roberta Sykes Indigenous Education Foundation (RSIEF) have merged; with all RSIEF’s suite of programs being integrated under the Aurora umbrella.

