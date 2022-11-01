SBS NITV Radio

‘Back On Country’ reveals the power of connecting with family, community, and the land

'Back On Country' by Adam Goodes and Ellie Laing, illustrated by David Hardy.

Published 1 November 2022 at 11:42am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Released on 01/11/2022, ‘Back On Country’ is the third book in the Welcome to Our Country five-book series designed by Adam Goodes, Ellie Laing, and David Hardy.

Drawing on Adam’s and David’s lived experience of being taken ‘back on Country’ as children, the new book explores how switching off from the pressures of the modern world and connecting with family, community and the land allows cultural needs to be met – and a feeling of strength to return.


