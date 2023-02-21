Ben Graetz welcomes everyone to celebrate the oldest living culture and the oldest LGBTQIA+SB
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag entertainers at Miss First Nations Credit: Bertrand Tungandame
“I’m proud to be putting LGBTQIA+SB performers on a such a major stage and sharing their talents with mob and the world. “Marri Madung Butbut is a place where everyone is welcome to experience the rainbow heart of the oldest surviving culture on the planet.” – Ben Graetz Creative director World Pride Sydney 2023
