Bianca Smith: Naturopath, Nutritionist and proud Aboriginal Woman

Bianca Smith is a Naturopath, Nutritionist, Iridologist, proud Yuin woman and mother. She talks to Dr Mikayla Couch about her passion for empowering women and supporting our mob to heal their bodies & look after themselves.

The first season of BLA.C.K. Medicine was produced independently of SBS, made by Dr Mikayla Couch in association with Peer 1 Health.
