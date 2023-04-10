Bianca Smith: Naturopath, Nutritionist and proud Aboriginal Woman

Bianca Smith: Naturopath, Nutritionist and proud Aboriginal WomanPlay21:25Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (14.71MB) Bianca Smith is a Naturopath, Nutritionist, Iridologist, proud Yuin woman and mother. She talks to Dr Mikayla Couch about her passion for empowering women and supporting our mob to heal their bodies & look after themselves.Learn more about Belinda Nelson and the Meraki Wellness Centre.The first season of BLA.C.K. Medicine was produced independently of SBS, made by Dr Mikayla Couch in association with Peer 1 Health.ShareLatest podcast episodesIntroducing season 2 of BLA.C.K. MedicineDr Marilyn Clarke: Women's Health and Contraceptive ChoicesProfessor Chelsea Watego: Increasing Our Understanding of Race RelationsDr Ben Dunne: Cardiothoracic Surgery and Climate Change