Casey Donovan on NITV’s important role educating Australians and telling First Nations stories.
Casey Dononvan Source: SBS
Published 21 December 2022 at 2:52pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
“I cannot believe it has been 10 years since NTV has launched. Over the many years, it has brought so much joy and history and education to Australian people and told First Nations stories and I think that is so important.” – Casey Donovan (in the sidelines of NITV 's tenth anniversary on the 12/12/2022)
