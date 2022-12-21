SBS NITV Radio

Casey Donovan on NITV’s important role educating Australians and telling First Nations stories.

SBS NITV Radio

Casey Donovan

Casey Dononvan Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2022 at 2:52pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

“I cannot believe it has been 10 years since NTV has launched. Over the many years, it has brought so much joy and history and education to Australian people and told First Nations stories and I think that is so important.” – Casey Donovan (in the sidelines of NITV 's tenth anniversary on the 12/12/2022)

Published 21 December 2022 at 2:52pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 21/12/2022

Uluru

NITV Radio - News 21/12/2022

Rhoda Roberts outside the Sydney Opera House.

Aunty Rhoda Roberts remembers the journey traveled as NITV celebrates its tenth anniversary

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 19/12/2022