SBS NITV Radio

CEO Canada’s Aboriginal TV Network lauds NITV on tenth anniversary

SBS NITV Radio

IMG_20221213_185429.jpg

Monika Ille at NITV’s tenth anniversary

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 11:47pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

“At APTN we’ve been broadcasting for the last 23 years so we know how hard it is, how important our work is, and the responsibility we have as Indigenous broadcasters to make sure that our stories are authentic Indigenous stories told by us”- Monika Ille CEO APTN (Canada's Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

Published 10 January 2023 at 11:47pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS




Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG20221205150556.jpg

How I see it, a celebration of Blak art and film at the ACMI.

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 11/01/2023

Anthony Albanese

NITV Radio - News 11/01/2023

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 09/01/2023