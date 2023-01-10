CEO Canada’s Aboriginal TV Network lauds NITV on tenth anniversary

Monika Ille at NITV’s tenth anniversary
Published 10 January 2023 at 11:47pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
“At APTN we’ve been broadcasting for the last 23 years so we know how hard it is, how important our work is, and the responsibility we have as Indigenous broadcasters to make sure that our stories are authentic Indigenous stories told by us”- Monika Ille CEO APTN (Canada's Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)
