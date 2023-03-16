Close The Gap: Cramped living conditions as Rheumatic Heart Disease spreads
Topping up MooGoo skin care products at a horse refill station
Conversation with by Suzanne Andrews -CEO of Gurriny Yealamucka Health Services in Yarrabah- reflecting on how Yarrabah, Australia’s largest Aboriginal community, has joined forces with an Australian natural skin care brand to prevent the spread of Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) at a grassroots level. Data shows that Australia has some of the highest rates of RHD in the world, with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people 15 times more likely to be diagnosed with the disease than other Australians.
Share