Conversation with Tataya Curry-Jones about the significance of NAIDOC Cup and Indigenous themed jerseys
Tataya Curry-Jones : “I felt pride in wearing an Indigenous themed jersey during the tournament, it also made me feel closer to my mob.”
After the success of the inaugural NAIDOC Cup, the legacy competition is back in 2023 and will see teams from Football NSW (FNSW) and Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) go head-to-head in July to take home the NAIDOC Cup. Leading up to the event, FNSW has announced the 2023 NAIDOC Cup Jersey Design Competition, calling on First Nations people to submit jersey designs that reflect the 2023 National NAIDOC Week theme: ‘For Our Elders’. NITV Radio caught up with Tataya Curry-Jones one of the players in last year’s NAIDOC Cup to learn more about the significance of Indigenous themed jerseys and the tournament’s potential to further First Nations participation in football at all levels.
