Corey Tutt on Two Way Science at Parrtjima 2023

Corey Tutt (founder of DeadlyScience) hopes to remind Indigenous kids that their ancestors were the first scientists where land management, autonomy and science were intertwined with spirituality, and STEM is a career worth pursuing.

On the 10/04/2023 as part of Parrtjima 2023, Corey Tutt -NSW Young Australian of the Year in 2020 and founder of DeadlyScience - will share his personal journey from working as a zookeeper, then alpaca shearer to losing a dear friend to suicide and rediscovering his passion for science and starting DeadlyScience; a charity that provides STEM resources to schools.

