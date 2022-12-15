Councillor Abie Wright reflects on NITV’s crucial role as the channel turns ten

Councillor Abie Wright- NSWALC Councillor for Sydney and Newcastle region Credit: Brendan Read/Brendan Read
Published 15 December 2022 at 5:37pm, updated 15 December 2022 at 5:39pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Abie Wright, NSWALC Councillor for the Sydney/Newcastle Region reflects on NITV’s journey over the last ten years as a free to air channel bringing Indigenous stories to all Australian households. Councillor Wright remembers performing with the Street Warriors band in Canberra, more than 10 years ago, at a fundraising concert for NITV.
Published 15 December 2022 at 5:37pm, updated 15 December 2022 at 5:39pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share