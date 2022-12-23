Craig Rigney on how his Aboriginal community-controlled organisation fared in 2022

Craig Rigney CEO of Kornar Winmil Yunti (KWY) – a non-profit community-controlled Aboriginal organisation working towards the elimination of domestic and family violence
Published 23 December 2022 at 1:32pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
"Whilst a lot of people thought we were doing it tough whilst COVID was present and running rampant across the country, I think this year has been tougher for us. A lot of our families, a lot of the organisations that work with us have felt the pinch trying to reach back out and to families and reach the outcomes that they are seeking” – Craig Rigney CEO of KWY
