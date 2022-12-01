SBS NITV Radio

Cuz Congress revival project lifts First Nations credentials

From left to right - Leyton Anderson from Yirara College, Benjamin Swan from Yirara College Clontarf team, Automotive Lecturer at Charles Darwin University Shane Gaghan, Tenace Mulholland from Yirara College and Jadekiyah Evans from Yirara College.

Published 1 December 2022 at 12:25pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
A group of First Nations students engaged in the restoration of the 1960’s Cuz Congress Aboriginal superhero’s car at Charles Darwin University (CDU) have not only transformed the car, but also their automotive skills and workplace credentials. “We find that they are very multiskilled. Coming, from various communities they sometimes have language barriers but, in the workshop, they shine like you would not believe” - Shane Gaghan, CDU automotive lecturer

