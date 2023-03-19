Dean Foley on Indigenous identity fraud, governance and government failures
Dean Foley founder and CEO of Indigenous company Barayamal aiming to help First Nations start ups. Credit: Dean Foley
As many as 20% of people who identify as Indigenous are not Indigenous, in some areas like Dean Foley’s hometown of Gunnedah, the rate could be as high as 30%. It is difficult to adequately measure the full impact of the fraud as relevant data is still insufficient the negative ramifications are obvious. The government does not seem in a hurry to address the issue – Dean Foley
