Deborah Brown’s debut directorial work, a highlight of the 2023 Sydney Festival’s First Nations events

Deborah Brown - former Bangarra senior artist

Published 6 December 2022 at 12:44pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Former Bangarra senior artist, Deborah Brown, will make her mainstage directorial debut with the world premiere of Thomas Weatherall’s Blue at Belvoir Street Theatre in January 2023. The play is one of the highlights of the 2023 Sydney festival’s Blak Out program.

