Decolonising country, Beowa National Park

The NSW department of Environment and Heritage has decided to rename Ben Boyd National Park as Beowa National Park. The move comes after an extensive consultation process with more than 60 representatives from the Aboriginal and Australian South Sea Islander community.
The national park had been named after Benjamin Boyd, a controversial colonial figure who is on one side portrayed as a successful entrepreneur, but his other side had been whitewashed, minimised, or hidden.
In a conversation with NITV Radio Sydney Councillor (Waskam) Emelda Davis explained that renaming the landmark is a process of unpacking truth and injustices
“That helps us find our families in reconnecting with country and bloodlines that connect us back to our homelands, “ Councillor (Waskam) Emelda Davis.
This year marks 175 years since Benjamin Boyd trafficked some 200 Vanuatu (Tanauta) & New Caledonia (Lifou) men as slaves to labour across his whaling and cotton industries.
Sydney Councillor (Waskam) Emelda Davis (SSI-PJ)
“Indigenous peoples know that the naming of place carries enormous significance, understanding and gives a greater sense of belonging and healing for our nation to recognise two distinctly different cultures that bared the brunt of Boyd’s illegal blackbirding ventures.”
Beowa is the killer whale, and Eden is well known for whale watching in the deep blue waters of Twofold Bay as well as learning about the region's heritage, bushwalking and getting up close to marine life on a guided tour.