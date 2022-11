BLAKTIVISM 2002 will bring together in Naarm (Melbourne) multiple generations of First Nations artists and musicians including Bart Willoughby, Lou Bennett, Emma Donovan, Fred Leone (MC), Romaine Moreton, Selwyn Burns, Sorong Samarai, Sprigga Mek, Tasman Keith and many more to explore Blak activism through music.





The one off event will be capped by a huge set from Yothu Yindi whose voices have made powerful anthems across decades, playing some of their big tunes Tribal Voice, Djapana and Treaty.