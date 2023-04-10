Dr Ben Dunne: Cardiothoracic Surgery and Climate Change

Dr Ben Dunne: Cardiothoracic Surgery and Climate Change

Specialist Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Ben Dunne chats with Dr Mikayla Couch about medicine and a topic that concerns us all, climate change.

Dr Ben Dunne is a specialist Cardiothoracic surgeon at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

The first season of BLA.C.K. Medicine was produced independently of SBS, made by Dr Mikayla Couch in association with Peer 1 Health.
