Dr Khyarne Biles: COVID-19 and Emergency medicine in the pandemic

Mikayla talks to Dr Khyarne Biles, an Emergency Trainee from Dubbo. They discuss the ‘average day’ in Emergency, COVID-19 and social media, and a recent paper that was published by Dr Biles in Emergency Medicine Australasia to shine a light on the impacts of racism and bias in the emergency department.

When she's working in emergency, Dr Khyarne Biles doesnt know where a day will start or end, it's so unpredictable.

She talks to Dr Mikayla Couch about working in Dubbo
on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis
, how Aboriginal people experience racism in the healthcare system, and her experiences of walking in two worlds.

Dr Khyarne Biles' article mentioned in this episode:
'Racism: The age-old elephant we need to start acknowledging in every room',
Emergency Medicine Australasia
.

The first season of BLA.C.K. Medicine was produced independently of SBS, made by Dr Mikayla Couch in association with Peer 1 Health.
