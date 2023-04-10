Dr Khyarne Biles: COVID-19 and Emergency medicine in the pandemic

When she's working in emergency, Dr Khyarne Biles doesnt know where a day will start or end, it's so unpredictable.
She talks to Dr Mikayla Couch about working in Dubbo , how Aboriginal people experience racism in the healthcare system, and her experiences of walking in two worlds.
Dr Khyarne Biles' article mentioned in this episode:
'Racism: The age-old elephant we need to start acknowledging in every room', .
The first season of BLA.C.K. Medicine was produced independently of SBS, made by Dr Mikayla Couch in association with Peer 1 Health.