Dr Marilyn Clarke: Women's Health and Contraceptive Choices

Worimi woman, obstetrician & gynaecologist Dr Marilyn Clarke chats with Mikayla about inspiring other Indigenous women to enter the world of medicine and obstetrics. They provide insights and clarity around some of the common issues that women frequently raise with General Practitioners on the use of intrauterine devices (IUDs).

The first season of BLA.C.K. Medicine was produced independently of SBS, made by Dr Mikayla Couch in association with Peer 1 Health.
