Echo of the Past, an exploration of Mission’s Beach history from 1890 to the 1950s
Djiru Traditional Owner Leonard Andy and Valérie Boll
The Mission Beach Historical Society’s inaugural ‘Echo of the Past – Historical photographs from Mission Beach, 1890s – 1950s’ exhibition provides an insight in the diverse early history of Mission Beach providing European and Traditional Owner’s perspectives. The exhibition aims to foster and celebrate a sense of identity, diversity, and cultural connections between Djiru and the wider community.
Share