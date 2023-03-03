First Nations knowledge through documentary, ‘First Weapons’ with Dena Curtis at AIDC

DenaCurtis_InkeyMedia.jpg

Dena Curtis - writer, producer; director and Founder of Inkey Media

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Dena Curtis’ s factual documentary, First Weapons, is one of most anticipated documentaries of the year 2023. The film will be explored in an exclusive session of the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC – 05/03/2023-11/03/2023) examining the importance of First Nations-led filmmaking practices in ensuring authenticity and respect when handling First Nations knowledge.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mitch Tambo v2.jpg

Mitch Tambo’s take on the Icehouse classic anthem ‘Great Southern Land’ in Gamilaraay language

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 03/03/2023

The four surviving spears in the MAA collection (Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge).jpg

NITV Radio - News 03/03/2023

Philly

Philly and stellar line-up of First Nations artists at Bluestone Sessions