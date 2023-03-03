First Nations knowledge through documentary, ‘First Weapons’ with Dena Curtis at AIDC
Dena Curtis - writer, producer; director and Founder of Inkey Media
Dena Curtis’ s factual documentary, First Weapons, is one of most anticipated documentaries of the year 2023. The film will be explored in an exclusive session of the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC – 05/03/2023-11/03/2023) examining the importance of First Nations-led filmmaking practices in ensuring authenticity and respect when handling First Nations knowledge.
