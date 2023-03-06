First Nations Knowledge Through Documentary with Larissa Behrendt
Larissa Behrendt’s ‘The First Inventors’ (co-commissioned by NITV and Network 10) is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023
Larissa Behrendt’s ‘The First Inventors’ is one of two films examined in exclusive discussions taking place at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC 2023 ) exploring the importance of First Nations-led film-making practices in ensuring authenticity and respect when handling First Nations knowledge.
