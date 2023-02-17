Fred Ryan, Luck Oceans present ‘Songs for freedom’

2022-09-17 - BigHart - Songs for Peace

The February 17 release of 'Songs for Freedom' is preceded by the release of the first single from the album, “Songs of Freedom”, written and sung by Fred Ryan Credit: Joseph Penipe/Joseph Penipe

The ‘Songs for freedom’ album released this Friday February 17 is an uplifting collection of original songs created by Ngarluma and Yindjibarndi artists in the Pilbara town of Roebourne, together with guests coming together under the name the Freedom Collective.


‘Songs for Freedom’ has a simple and urgent purpose – to raise awareness and push for a change to the shockingly disproportionate number of Aboriginal young people caught up in the justice system.
Songs for Freedom Musical Director and album producer Lucky Oceans
The release of the new album comes a few days ahead of ‘Songs for freedom’ concert performances across the country starting from the
Mona Foma festival in Hobart on February 23.


The collective will then take their music to the
Perth festival on the 5th of March
, eventually returning home to Roebourne for a show on the 23rd of September.


