Grant Hansen on what Victoria’s First Nations people want from the next state legislature
Panellists answer questions from the Indigenous community in Victoria
Published 24 November 2022 at 12:57pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Media personality and community advocate, Grant Hansen, reflects on concerns expressed at a community event (the first one of its kind) where members of the Indigenous community in Victoria put to politicians from both sides of the isle, and with no holds barred, important questions on issues that mater to them ahead of the upcoming state elections.
