Indigenous Business Month 2022 recognises excellence in First Nations entrepreneurship

Dr Michelle Evans, Indigenous Business Month Co-founder, MURRA Program Director and Associate Professor of Leadership at The University of Melbourne and Melbourne Business School

Published 28 October 2022 at 2:54pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

“The thing that excites me about contributions to our economy by Indigenous businesses is that we need to be able to tell these stories more.” – Dr Michelle Evans co-founder Indigenous Business Month

