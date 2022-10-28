Indigenous Business Month 2022 recognises excellence in First Nations entrepreneurship
Dr Michelle Evans, Indigenous Business Month Co-founder, MURRA Program Director and Associate Professor of Leadership at The University of Melbourne and Melbourne Business School
Published 28 October 2022 at 2:54pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
“The thing that excites me about contributions to our economy by Indigenous businesses is that we need to be able to tell these stories more.” – Dr Michelle Evans co-founder Indigenous Business Month
