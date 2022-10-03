SBS NITV Radio

Indigenous grassroots action set new standards in emergency response

image_6487327.JPG

Koori Kitcen Lismore

Published 3 October 2022 at 10:35pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Uncle Robert Corowa commends the grassroots mobilisation that made a difference in providing for flood affected residents of Lismore and surrounding areas. The Elder is particularly appreciative of The Koori Mail and Koori Kitchen Lismore for their culturally appropriate ongoing support to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal victims of the natural disaster.

