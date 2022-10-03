Indigenous grassroots action set new standards in emergency response

Koori Kitcen Lismore
Published 3 October 2022 at 10:35pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Uncle Robert Corowa commends the grassroots mobilisation that made a difference in providing for flood affected residents of Lismore and surrounding areas. The Elder is particularly appreciative of The Koori Mail and Koori Kitchen Lismore for their culturally appropriate ongoing support to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal victims of the natural disaster.
