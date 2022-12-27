Indigenous themed Calling Country fireworks to usher in Sydney’s NYE celebrations

Calling Country is a family friendly display featuring projections on the Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons celebrating the local histories and contemporary experiences of Indigenous storytellers through art, song, sound, and dance.





The event is set to a unique soundtrack by Kumbumerri man Rowan Savage borrowing from Indigenous cultures.





Rowan Savage says the Calling Country event featuring his soundtrack will kick-start NYE celebrations exactly the way First Nations people would have done in the precolonial era by slowing down and listening to spaces around them (sky, sea, and land) with respect.



Rowan Savage (photo credit Kayru Creative) “It is really nice to be able to contribute to this event. I use field sounds in my music. You’ll hear sounds of the natural environment in Australia, the roar of the ocean, the drops of water in caves, the ocean, animals, the kookaburra, sounds of sticks and stones," Rowan savage says.



