Indigenous themed Calling Country fireworks to usher in Sydney’s NYE celebrations

City Of Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve 2018

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during the midnight display on New Year's Eve on January 1, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images/City

Published 27 December 2022 at 12:18pm, updated 28 December 2022 at 8:22am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Kicking off at 9 P M on NYE, the Indigenous themed Calling Country fireworks will welcome everyone to Gadigal Land ushering in the City of Sydney’s NYE celebrations. The display will be set to a unique soundtrack by proud Kombumerri man Rowan Savage.

Calling Country is a family friendly display featuring projections on the Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons celebrating the local histories and contemporary experiences of Indigenous storytellers through art, song, sound, and dance.

The event is set to a unique soundtrack by Kumbumerri man Rowan Savage borrowing from Indigenous cultures.

Rowan Savage says the Calling Country event featuring his soundtrack will kick-start NYE celebrations exactly the way First Nations people would have done in the precolonial era by slowing down and listening to spaces around them (sky, sea, and land) with respect.
Rowan Savage (photo credit Kayru Creative)
“It is really nice to be able to contribute to this event. I use field sounds in my music. You’ll hear sounds of the natural environment in Australia, the roar of the ocean, the drops of water in caves, the ocean, animals, the kookaburra, sounds of sticks and stones," Rowan savage says.

Calling Country aims to draw inspiration from sky, land and sea while paying homage to the knowledge and resilience of Indigenous peoples who care for Country.


