Introducing season 2 of BLA.C.K. Medicine

Dr Mikayla Couch is a women’s health expert, proud Bundjalung woman and the host and creator of the podcast BLA.C.K. Medicine. She'll be bringing you season two of BLA.C.K. Medicine through SBS Audio and NITV Radio.



In the series, Mikayla talks to First Nations health professionals about health issues that are important to our people including medicines, closing the gap, awesome new initiatives, and how you can improve your own health.



