Introducing season 2 of BLA.C.K. Medicine

BLA.C.K. Medicine is a podcast about health issues that are important to First Nations people. In this new season of the podcast, Bundjalung woman and gynaecology and obstetrics registrar Dr Mikayla Couch chats with First Nations doctors and health care professionals about a broad range of health topics relevant to Indigenous Australians.

Dr Mikayla Couch is a women’s health expert, proud Bundjalung woman and the host and creator of the podcast BLA.C.K. Medicine. She'll be bringing you season two of BLA.C.K. Medicine through SBS Audio and NITV Radio.
Dr Mikayla Couch
In the series, Mikayla talks to First Nations health professionals about health issues that are important to our people including medicines, closing the gap, awesome new initiatives, and how you can improve your own health.

Catch up on season one now, and follow the podcast on the SBS Audio app or wherever you get your podcasts to hear all upcoming episodes of the new season.
